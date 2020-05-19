Six colourful houses that could be yours

WHEN in the market for a new house, buyers are looking to find that special place that reflects their own interests - a place they can call home for years to come.

There's plenty of houses available to purchase in Ipswich to suit all needs and personalities.

If you're an bright and bubbly person that's looking for a house to stand out from the crowd, here's some colourful homes for sale that are sure to catch the eye of anyone driving by.

181 Stuart St, Goodna

A charming yellow home on Stuart St.

Price: $280,000

3 bedrooms, one bathroom and one car space

This home is ideal for a little family, or someone looking to add to their property portfolio.

It includes a well-appointed kitchen with all electric cooking appliances, a spacious living room with spilt system air conditioning, a shed and two extra garden sheds and air conditioning in two bedrooms.

Westside Christian College is on the same road and Goodstart Early Learning Centre is just around the corner.

6 Ashton Place, Springfield

6 Ashton Place, Springfield.

Price: $579,000

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car spaces

The property is described as a resort at home with its views from the top of a private cul-de-sac and pool complete with a waterfall.

The open-plan kitchen and covered backyard decking would make this the perfect home for those who enjoy entertaining.

The home includes a master bedroom with it's own air conditioning unit, three more bedrooms fitted with built-in waredrobes, lots of bench space in the kitchen as well as a dish draw dishwasher and stainless appliances, and a 'ma cave' underneath the house for storage.

134 Robertson Rd, Silkstone

134 Robertson Rd, Silkstone.

Price: $265,000

Three bedrooms, one bathroom and four car spaces

This property is full of character, with it's blue outdoor theme and unique green kitchen.

There's plenty of space out the back for children to run amok and Clairmont Special School is within walking distance.

Features include an open-plan living and dining area that leads to the side patio, air conditioning, a double driveway, and the kitchen gets plenty of light.

38 Mount Crosby Road, Tivoli

38 Mount Crosby Rd, Tivoli

Price: Offers Above $199,000

3 bedrooms, one bathroom and one car space

This cute green home is on the market for the first time in more than half a century.

It features a fireplace in the living area, the original open-plan kitchen in good condition, an outdoor alfresco area and two bedrooms with an extra third bedroom separated from the main house.

Schools, Riverlink and the Warrego Highway are only a short trip away.

26 Gilmore Street, Leichhardt

26 Gilmore St, Leichhardt

Price: Offers Over $289,000

3 bedrooms, one bathroom and two car spaces

The 'Miles House' is a vintage property first built in 1965 and has recently been painted to reflect a beachy theme.

Features include a front verandah, a spacious backyard with an array of trees, and a large space perfect for a second entertainment area or a workshop.

Leichardt State School is less than 10 minutes walk away, with both West Ipswich shops and Brassall shops close by.

2 Chubb Lane, North Ipswich

2 Chubb Lane, North Ipswich.

Price:$269,000 neg

2 bedrooms, one bathroom and one car space

This blue home has been described as 'simple and convenient', tucked away in a little lane Near the Bremer River.

The external paint is new and there's a lot of potential to get creative with the open space inside.

A central location means soo much is within reach, including the CBD, sporting clubs and major shopping centres.

