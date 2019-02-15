Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

More Stories

Show More
afl collingwood magpies jordan de goey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    premium_icon Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    Breaking FOUR Ipswich crooks including a former Ipswich City Council chief executive have been jailed after elaborate scams involving kickbacks and bogus invoices.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    Sleepless night for granddad after $2.6m Keno win

    premium_icon Sleepless night for granddad after $2.6m Keno win

    News Valentine’s Day surprise for punter

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:01 AM
    REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    premium_icon REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    Business The opening of the Taco Bell will be the death of another restaurant

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
    Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    premium_icon Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    Education 'I was walking in the gate as the bell rang'