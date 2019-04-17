Magpies still working on Grundy ‘chemistry’

Brodie Grundy of the Magpies and Toby Nankervis of the Tigers.

Collingwood ace Dayne Beams says the Magpies' midfield must "put our bodies in better positions" to make the most of Brodie Grundy's ruck dominance.

The Pies won the clearances by seven last week despite All-Australian Grundy's 58 hitouts to Western Bulldogs developing big man Tim English's six.

Beams, 29, a late withdrawal last week following a migraine and bout of gastro, has been cleared to play against Brisbane Lions on Thursday night at the Gabba.

"Opposition teams put a fair bit of time into Brodes," Beams said.

"We got to capitalise on it a lot better … teams are getting better at sharking him."

Beams said his connection with Grundy will also get better the more games he plays following an interrupted off-season.

Despite existing relationships with veterans Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom, the ex-Lions captain opened up on Tuesday about having to "learn how Collingwood play" again.

"There's obviously tweaks and there's differences in the way the side played to the way I played in Brisbane," Beams said.

"He (Grundy) wasn't No.1 ruckman when I left (end of 2014) and trying to figure out chemistry with him and guys like Taylor Adams and Adam Treloar … it's about finding that chemistry because you can have all the depth in the world but if you don't make it work then it's no real point."

Beams praised the Lions' start to the season, which the Merrett-Murray medallist has watched like a "supporter".

But any friendships and bonds with existing Lions players and staff will be placed on hold on Thursday night.

"It's something that I've done before, playing for Brisbane and coming up against Collingwood … honestly it's just another game," Beams said.

"When we used to play Collingwood at the Gabba I used to get booed by Collingwood fans and it was louder than the Brisbane fans so it could be interesting.

"I could actually get cheered at the away ground."

Meanwhile, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley confirmed the Magpies will consider managing injury-prone stars Darcy Moore and Jamie Elliott, at times this season, in a bid to reduce loads and the risk of any further setbacks.

"We will plan to pre-emptive rotate our players and freshen them up at times … (around byes and longer breaks built into the season) if we feel like we have someone that can come up and we're not dropping too much, and we can still maintain the balance of the side, we'll look to do that," Buckley said.

Swingman Moore played seven games last year battling soft tissue injuries, while back and foot complaints last season wiped out spring-heeled goalkicker Elliott completely.