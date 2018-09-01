Collingwood Park - a great place to live at any age

WITH lots of parks and leafy-green streets, Collingwood Park offers buyers a fantastic lifestyle with an emphasis on outdoor living.

Just 10 minutes to Ipswich and 25 minutes to Brisbane, Collingwood Park boasts a top location and an easy commute whether you work in the city or locally.

Very family-friendly and with an owner-occupier rate of 60-70 percent, this green suburb is a great place to call home.

Adam Ryder from Ray White Goodna said the best aspect of Collingwood Park was its leafy lushness.

"There's such a great lifestyle here with parks for people and parks for dogs, walking paths, trails and lots more," he said.

"The Redbank Plaza offers great shopping with Woolworths, Target, Coles, a number of fabulous and diverse speciality shops, banks, a cinema and medical services.

"And there are two schools. In fact, Collingwood Park has just about everything you need."

Mr Ryder said while the suburb had lots of established streets and houses, new pockets of development were being opened.

"Collingwood Park is a progressive area with about 30 percent of the land boasting new developments," he said.

"It's a great place to live as well to invest in. From young families to retirees, Collingwood Park offers the great Australian lifestyle.

"It's quiet, peaceful and serene and I love its tranquillity."

Mr Ryder said lots of houses had big backyards with room for a pool and plenty of space for kids to run around in.

The average house price for a three-bedroom dwelling with an ensuite and double garage is about $330,000-$350,000.

A house in one of the better streets can sell for between $500,000-$550,000.

Mr Ryder said Collingwood Park had a great community feel where everyone looked out for each other.

"It's a great place to bring up kids," he said.

"It's like a village and has about 2800 dwellings, so its small enough to be really inclusive of all its residents."

SPOTLIGHT ON COLLINGWOOD PARK

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $340,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 0% 12 months 1.5% 3 years 11.1% 5 years 13.3% Annually (10 years) 0.2%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 63 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 8.6 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 4.7% Units n/a