Colleges Lake set for $250,000 transformation

COLLEGES Crossing has undergone significant improvements since the 2011 floods, but there is one last repair on the council agenda.

The off shore-lake on the southern side of the crossing copped a battering in the floods and as a result was filled with tens of thousands of metres of sediment.

Seeing the potential in this little man-made aquatic haven, Ipswich City Council now wants to spend $250,000 cleaning it out.

About 20,000 cubic metres of sediment will be removed in an effort to improve conditions for swimming, canoeing and other water-based activities.

Council environment spokesman David Morrison said the project was set to start in the second half of next year, pending State Government approvals.

"The off-shore lake was originally created when a gravel extraction pit which had operated in the area from 1902 to 1992 was inundated,” Cr Morrison said.

"It was excavated to a depth of about 6m to remove excess sediment during the construction of Colleges Crossing at Chuwar in 1994.

"The floods of 2011 and 2013 impacted the lake significantly, depositing sediment and decreasing its depth by anywhere between 20cm and 1.5m.”

Division 5 Councillor Wayne Wendt said the move would continue council's commitment to Colleges Crossing.

"Infrastructure upgrades at the Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve are ongoing with council already identifying opportunities to improve parking and pathways,” he said.

"By removing sediment we will increase opportunities for water-based recreation and in turn visitor numbers at one of Ipswich's great green spaces and tourist attractions.”