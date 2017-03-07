Colleges Crossing gets $250,000 facelift

UPGRADES: Div 5's Cr Wayne Wendt is excited about the $250,000 upgrades on the way for Colleges Crossing and $1 million for Basin Pocket.

A $1 million kerb and channelling project in Basin Pocket and a $250,000 transformation of Colleges Crossing are two of the projects set to transform Division 5 in Ipswich this year.

Colleges Crossing is one of the premier parks in Ipswich and receives thousands of visitors each year.

Cr Wayne Wendt said it was vital locals and tourists from outside the area get a "great experience” as he outlined the three-pronged enhancement of Colleges Crossing.

"We are going to provide additional car parks because the current parking has been outgrown by the number of people that go there,” he said.

"We are also going to put in some concrete paths which will provide better access to the site.

"And thirdly, in the next six months, we are going to begin a dredging program which will remove 20,000 cubic metres of sediment.”

Cr Wendt said the silt and mud in the lagoon area adjacent to the kiosk would be dredged to provide better boating, swimming, fishing and recreational facilities generally.

The sediment that comes out will be stockpiled and used in other council projects, Cr Wendt said.

The lack of kerb and channelling in some of Division 5's older suburbs was an election issue so the Basin Pocket project will no doubt be welcomed by locals

"We are spending $1 million down on Bremer Pde which is one of our older parts of Basin Pocket down by the river,” he said.

"This is well and truly needed and I have just been down to look at them finalising a lot of the roadworks.

"They have got the kerbs in now and it is just a matter of fixing up the drainage and resurfacing the whole project.”

Cr Wendt said kerb and channelling, while "not being that sexy”, was an area he was focussing on.

"Unfortunately due to the council budget it has to be done slowly because it is a big project across the city,” he said.

"It is very, very expensive to retrofit kerb and channel.

"Basin Pocket is one of our oldest suburbs in Ipswich and it probably has been overlooked in some respects because it is so difficult and expensive to get this kind of work done.

"So I take my hat off to council for biting the bullet, but there is still a lot more to be done in places like Karalee.”

Cr Wendt said another upcoming highlight in his division would be on Tuesday, March 28 when Karalee State School hosts an Ipswich City Council monthly meeting at 9.30am.

The external meeting is open to all Ipswich residents who can meet councillors and discuss the issues that are impacting their lives.

"I believe the school children will get a big kick out of it because they will get to see how council operates and I expect a number of people from the local area to be attending.

"It is all about demystifying council so people can see the processes that are involved.”