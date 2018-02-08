Menu
College revokes O'Reilly's degree

Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly denies multiples allegations of sexual harassment of women in the workplace.
Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly denies multiples allegations of sexual harassment of women in the workplace. Richard Drew

AN HONORARY degree bestowed on former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly by New York's Marist College has been revoked.

The college's board of trustees acknowledged O'Reilly had denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment of women in the workplace, but said "To many, his reported payments of tens of millions of dollars and dismissal by Fox News lend credibility to the allegations against him”.

"Any form of sexual harassment or abuse is deeply contrary to the values of Marist College. The Marist Board of Trustees has therefore revoked Mr O'Reilly's honorary degree.”

O'Reilly was fired from Fox in April.

A New York Times report later revealed that he had reached a $A41 million settlement with a former Fox analyst over sexual harassment allegations.

O'Reilly received his Bachelor of Arts History degree from Marist in 1971.

The private liberal arts college in the small city of Poughkeepsie, New York, gave its well known student an honorary degree 30 years later.

- Chelsea Ritschel, The Independent

Topics:  bill o'reilly dismissal fox news marist college ny poughkeepsie sexual harassment sexual misconduct women in the workplace

