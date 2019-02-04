College principal five times over crashes on way to work

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Principal of Chancellor State College Jacqueline Patricia King leaving the Maroochydore Magistrates Court. King was caught driving almost five-times the legal alcohol limit after she crashed into two cars while on her way to the college.

A SUNSHINE Coast principal crashed her car into two vehicles, one of them twice, while nearly five times the legal alcohol limit and on her way to the prestigious college where she works.

Chancellor State College executive principal Jacqueline Patricia King pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor, which is the highest-range drink driving charge in Queensland.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughin suggested King, 55, had a drinking problem as even a "seasoned drinker" would struggle to stand at her level of intoxication, which he said was equivalent to at least 15 drinks in her system.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery told the court a reference tendered to court from one of King's superiors said there had been "no code of conduct breaches", and therefore she would likely remain in her role in the long-term.

Ms Emery told the court King's marriage of 28 years was "falling apart" which had a significant impact on her "out-of-character" decision to drive.

"He was an older gentleman, she chose not to have kids to be with him... she was suffering significantly realising her marriage was breaking down," Ms Emery said.

"This is the first time in her life she has used alcohol as a crutch."

Ms Emery told the court Ms King woke at 3am on the day of the incident and found her husband had been communicating with a solicitor by email.

"She realised the marriage was over, had drinks after realising that, and for some reason she thought she had to get her will... from work, and drove a short distance," she said.

The court heard King was arrested about 11am on Monday, January 14 on Tanawha Tourist Dr, Tanawha at the scene of her second crash that morning.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford told the court police were first called in relation to a car crash on Sippy Downs Dr, when King's Mercedes crashed into the rear of a Lexus.

She then continued to drive north along the Tanawha Tourist Drive, stopped briefly at a service station, before she continued north and crashing into the rear of a Chrysler van.

"The Mercedes then slowly overtook the Chrysler van, reversing back into the right rear panel of the van (which) indicates the handbrake wasn't engaged," Senior Constable Lydford said.

Throughout the 20-minute sentence, Mr McLaughlin repeatedly suggested King had an alcohol problem, though said there was not "material evidence" to back this up.

"Anyone who can still stand up at that level is drinking regularly, if they are not they would be on the ground," Mr McLaughlin said.

Ms Emery argued King did not have an alcohol problem, but told the court she had since sought voluntary help.

She said the charge would have a significant social and professional impact on her client, and had already come at significant financial cost as she had paid for the restoration of both vehicles she hit.

Though King's traffic history was very minor, Mr McLaughlin said the time of day and fact she was driving to her workplace were of obvious concern.

"The obviously aggravating features of this offence are firstly, the reading itself, 0.23... approaching five times the limit," Mr Mclaughlin said.

"And nobody, even a very, very seasoned drinker can be in anywhere near proper control of an vehicle with that much alcohol on board."

Mr McLaughlin said his sentence had to both punish King, and act as an example to the public.

King was fined $1400 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 13 months.

A conviction was recorded.