College leader's rich NRL pedigree

ST EDMUND'S AIC rugby league captain Logan Spark aspires to emulate the achievements of his professional footballing father.

Set in rugby league heart-land, the Ipswich College shares strong links with the code. Their fearless on-field leader's family also has an illustrious history of association with the game.

Spark's father Craig featured for the Gold Coast Seagulls in 1995 before continuing his career in the United Kingdom's Super League with Workington Town.

The year 12 pupil said his dad's involvement in rugby league had inspired him to take up the game and tread the junior development pathway all the way to the top flight.

"My dad played in the NRL, so I would I love to follow his footsteps and play at the highest level that I can," Logan said.

"There is a really good bond between us (Spark and his dad)."

Having been a member of the Ipswich Jets under-18 Mal Meninga Cup training squad this season, the 17-year-old lock forward/prop is already in the system and working tirelessly to achieve his ultimate goal.

After first handling the Steeden aged five in West End colours, Spark shifted to the Norths Tigers aged 10. Upon commencement at St Edmund's in year 7 he underwent a crash course in rugby union.

He thrives on the social aspect of both rugby codes and considers taking part as an ideal opportunity to foster friendships and enjoy himself.

He said Norths possessed a positive and inclusive culture which mirrored that cultivated among the young men of St Edmund's.

"They're like a family," he said. "They have each other's backs."

Spark, who packs down at loosehead prop or hooker in rugby union, could not be happier to see St Edmund's could now offer a chance to play the 13-man version to students across all age groups, including those planning to enter year seven in 2020.

"It is good," he said. "I've been waiting a while (for them to add rugby league).

"I love the sport. I love playing with my mates. It is just another chance to play."

NO BACKWARD STEPS: St Edmund's Logan Spark carries the ball forward with intent against Bundaberg's Shalom College in a match at the Confraternity Shield Carnival.

St Edmund's Firsts have been preparing for the inaugural AIC rugby league competition in earnest since the start of the year under experienced mentor Mick Wilson.

The team also attended the annual Confraternity Shield Carnival at Bundaberg several weeks ago, where it performed admirably and gained confidence from encouraging results.

Spark said witnessing the level of talent which existed in other regions had been eye-opening but the gruelling tournament had been a perfect way to prepare and form combinations ahead of AIC.

"We've taken so much out of that tournament," he said.

He said players had also been learning much from Wilson and reaping the rewards of his wealth of knowledge.

"We've been doing gym sessions, skills sessions and speed sessions - trying to be the best we can be," he said.

"He knows how to create a good team environment, where we are having fun but still getting the work done.

"Everyone has been putting in at training, so we're getting the most out of it."

St Edmund's year 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and Open teams lock horns with St Laurences College tomorrow.

Spark said his teammates would strive to do everything in their power to secure a maiden victory in the fledgling competition.

"We don't know if we'll get the win but we'll do what we can," he said.

Spark said the side stuck it to Villanova in the first half of the opening round but slipped away in intensity as the match progressed.

He said the Firsts obviously hoped to win as many games as possible this season but the primary focus was on competing consistently throughout and earning respect from opponents.

He said many players experienced the thrill of watching themselves via live stream during the Confraternity Shield and were looking forward to the AIC coverage.

"My grandparents watched (Confro) on the live stream," he said.

"They loved it. It is really exciting.

"All of the boys here play their hearts out whether they are playing on a live stream or not, but we'll definitely rise for it."

