College is tackling Kokoda

ON TRACK: Christina Page and Nick Dubravcic with members of the Mighty Mary's 1 and 2 Kokoda Challenge teams

IN A struggle against the elements, the terrain and themselves, a group of St Mary's College students have accepted the Kokoda Challenge, and were training to take on the demanding course.

Under the guidance of teacher Nick Dubravcic and Christina Page, the school's Defence Transition Mentor, the group of eight students have been preparing since November for the 48 kilometre course.

"We came up with a theme of Girls Can Do It Too,” said Courtney O'Beirne, a Year 12 student at St Mary's.

"Christina told us about it last year, and it sounded like a great thing to do, it is for a good cause.”

With eight students volunteering for the challenge, Ms Page said the school will enter two teams, with herself and Mr Dubravcic also undertaking the challenge.

"We will go with a team each, so we are training alongside the girls, doing everything they do to prepare.”

The most recent training hike proved to be a great morale boost for the team, when a 'happy accident' had them take a wrong turn in the hills above Lake Manchester, Courtney said.

St Mary's students train for the 2017 Kokoda Challenge. Contributed

"It was a big climb, it was supposed to be a 17 kilometre training walk, but when we go to about two kilometres of the finish, we discovered we had gone the wrong way,” she said.

"After another hour, we found we had gone to Mt Nebo, and we had to backtrack 13 kilometres to reach our goal, and our lift home.”

Mr Dubravcic, an ex-infantry Major, said the girls just 'dug in' and got on with the task of reaching the finish. "It was a happy accident, they found they could go the distance,” Mr Dubravcic said.

The hike also helped settle the team make-up, Mr Dubravcic said, with partnerships emerging from the adversity.

"They should how they were able to deal with challenging news, and then they were able to adapt and overcome.”

With many of the team coming from Defence families, Ms Page said one of the girls, Abby Baxter decided to get involved after the challenge was advertised on the school's Sports App.

"The Sports App allows us to communicate directly with students and families,and has proved to be more reliable than sending notes home, and Abby put her hand up to join the team.”

While the 2017 event is a ground-breaker for the school, Ms Page said the girls wanted to use it to create a legacy for future years.

"Unfortunately, a number of the girls are Year 12, so they will not be eligible next year, but the Year 10 and 11 girls want to do it again next year,” Ms Page said.

"They want to do the 96 kilometre next year, and have younger girls do the 48 kilometre.”

With the Kokoda Challenge set for July, Ms Page said the school would be having an official team launch this week, as part of the ongoing fund-raising efforts. "Our target is $1,500 per team, including the entry fee and equipment, we have some support from businesses already, but we will be looking for more.”