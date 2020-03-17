Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Generic drink driving image.
College high school teacher caught drink driving

Nathan Greaves
17th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
A TEACHER of more than 25 years has been taught a lesson of her own after a visit to the school of law.

Driving alone on the morning of February 20, Elizabeth Anne Neuendorf was intercepted by police on Murphy's Creek Rd.

After giving a positive roadside reading, she was taken to the Toowoomba Police Station, where her breath test returned a reading of .063.

Facing Gatton Magistrate's Court this week, Police Prosecutor Al Windsor noted it was Neuendorf's first offence of this kind.

"She has a very concise traffic history, with nothing of a like nature," he said.

Neuendorf chose to represent herself, offering no defence, but only remorse for her actions.

"I'm very sorry that it ever happened, and we've tried to put things into place so it can't happen again," she said.

Due to the nature of her work and the distance between her Lockyer Valley home and workplace at Toowoomba Christian College, Neuendorf was eligible to apply for a work licence, which Magistrate Graham Lee approved.

Under the licence, she is able to travel directly from home to work during limited hours, and she must maintain a logbook.

"You've been in the same position for since 1994, and it's about a 35-odd-minute drive from where you work to where you live," he noted.

"You've got no history, really, just some minor speeding matters from quite some time ago."

Given her limited history, she was given only a $300 fine and 6 week disqualification.

A conviction was not recorded.

