13-year-old boy rescued from mine shaft after dropping phone

A teenager has fallen down a mine shaft in Warrandyte State Park. Picture: Channel 7

A TEENAGE boy was lucky to escape uninjured when he climbed down an old mine shaft and became stuck.

Emergency services needed more than an hour to rescue the 13-year-old after he was found by a passer-by in Warrandyte State Park just before 5pm on Friday.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the boy was checked over by paramedics but was not injured, and did not need medical treatment.

It is understood the boy was trying to retrieve his mobile phone when he became trapped 8m below the surface.

The mine shaft is located in the Black Flat area of the park, 35km north east of Melbourne.

Nearby residents said they saw fire trucks, ambulances and police officers descend on the state park.

"We originally thought there may have been a fire because of the amount of trucks that arrived," one said.

"When we asked what was going on, police told me a young boy was trapped down one of the old mining shafts."

Nine CFA trucks were dispatched to help in the rescue.

It is believed the boy was riding his bike through the state park when he dropped his phone down the shaft. The boy managed to retrieve his phone.

Another local said the ­incident was the second in the Black Flat area in recent ­memory.

"There are so many of the bloody things (abandoned mine shafts) around, it's actually quite dangerous if you're just wandering around," the Tills Rd resident said.

"Not too long ago, a bloke fell in one. Signs need to be put up to help warn people."