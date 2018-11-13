Coles slashing attack left victim with 'grotesque' injury

A COURT has heard a man slashed in the neck with a knife outside a CBD supermarket was lucky not to have been killed.

Ipswich District Court heard Ben O'Connor slashed a man outside Coles after an argument, with the sentencing judge saying the wound was dangerously close to major arteries.

"I had a scuffle and I took a couple of swipes at old mate," O'Connor told police.

Ben Matthew O'Connor, 45, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding the man on October 21, 2017; obstructing police; and being in possession of nunchucka.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said O'Connor's previous offending included a jail term for assault causing bodily harm; and aggravated assault.

The Ipswich man also has criminal convictions in South Australia.

Since being charged with the wounding, O'Connor has spent nearly 13 months behind bars.

Mr Wilkins said the men, who knew each other, walked together to the Coles centre and sat on a seat near the escalator.

The victim said O'Connor was carrying a Stanley knife and stood up.

"I don't care. I've got you now," O'Connor said as he lashed out with the knife.

The victim ran into a pole as he tried to flee.

O'Connor again lashed out, with the blade striking the side of the victim's neck. He then ran across the road to get help before being taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Mr Wilkins said the knife left a 9cm wound to the left side of the man's neck up to the hairline of his scalp.

Police located O'Connor that night at his home. The court heard he resisted arrest.

Defence barrister Mitch Rawlings said the victim had suffered only a mild impact despite the "gruesome and grotesque" injury.

He said the blade did not hit a major organ, with no evidence of permanent disfigurement.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said O'Connor took a knife to the side of a man's neck and it was only through sheer luck a major artery was not struck.

"The photos (of the injury) are very confronting when you see the gash," he said.

"He's extremely fortunate. So are you."

O'Connor was sentenced to three years but was allowed immediate release on parole due to time already served.