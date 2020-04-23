Coles slashes basic items to just $1

After weeks of not being able to get basics like mince and sausages, things appear to be getting back to normal on supermarket shelves.

But not only are these everyday essentials now much easier to buy, shoppers have been reporting they're also being sold at a huge discount in certain stores.

Coles told news.com.au certain meat items had been slashed in price following the panic-buying that saw Australians strip shelves bare quicker than they could be restocked.

As shopping habits started to return to normal, the supermarket giant was experiencing an "oversupply" in some stores - leading to markdowns.

"We saw demand for meat increase astronomically in March as customers started to self-isolate and cook at home more often," a Coles spokesperson told news.com.au.

"As demand begins to normalise some stores have extra stock to clear, some have a lot and some have a little."

Some Coles supermarket's have been forced to slash prices of meat due to an 'oversupply'.

Online, delighted shoppers have been sharing photos of the tempting deals.

"Heaps of cheap meats like crazy prices I've never seen before like really they literally started at $1," one shopper wrote in the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.

"I just got 99 cent mince 10 minutes ago and there was pork sausages for 99c too," another added.

One person claimed the price slashing had been "happening a lot" putting it down to being "way oversupplied".

It's not clear whether other supermarkets such as Woolworths and Aldi are experiencing the same issue and offering shoppers discount.

News.com.au has contacted both Woolworths and Aldi for comment.

Shoppers are reporting seeing meat for as little as 99c.

Baking goods like flour and cake mixes have gone like hotcakes.

Yesterday, Coles revealed the "great demand" for pantry staples had calmed down, with Aussies instead buying big on items that make life more comfortable such as coffee capsules, baking items and hair dye.

"Last month as people prepared for an extended period of isolation, we saw great demand for pantry staples, such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables," a Coles spokeseperson said.

"We are now seeing customers move towards products that they can use at home including hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.

"As customers increasingly work from home we are seeing less demand for packaged salads, while social distancing has led to a downturn in sales of gums and mints, as well as for cinema and restaurant gift cards."

Basic items are no longer in high-demand, with items such as coffee pods and hair dye instead soaring.

FLOUR SHORTAGES FRUSTRATE

While stock levels of previously in-demand items such as toilet paper are beginning to return to normal, customers are still reporting shortages in flour.

Both Coles, Aldi and Woolworths have reported an upswing in sales of baking products.

Shoppers across Australia are taking to Twitter and Facebook to vent after having no luck finding the essential pantry product, despite in some cases searching multiple supermarkets.

The shortages come despite Aldi, Coles and Woolworths all limiting customers to just two packets of flour per purchase.

All three supermarkets said they were working hard to meet customer demand for flour and asked customers to be "mindful of others" and "buy only what they need" in the meantime.

Interestingly, it appears Australians aren't as concerned about keeping their breath fresh in lockdown, with Coles confirming that sales of mints and gum have gone down since the Government introduced strict social distancing measures.

