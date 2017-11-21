Coles rolls out Quiet Hour in 68 stores, but not Ipswich

COLES supermarkets will be dark and quiet for an hour every week from today as part of an autism-friendly shopping experience.

Close to 70 stores across the country are taking on the initiative which reduces noise and distractions for customers who find excessive noise challenging but Ipswich shoppers will have to travel to Toowoomba or Brisbane to benefit.

14 stores in Queensland will implement quiet hour but none of those are in Ipswich.

During quiet hour, lighting is dimmed by 50%, the radio is switched off, register and scanner volumes are reduced and trolley collection and roll cages are removed from the shop floor.

PA announcements are also stopped, free fruit is offered and extra staff are on hand to support shoppers.

Quiet hour will be offered at an additional 66 stores across Australia, one in every region, following a trial in Victoria earlier this year. It will be from 10.30am to 11.30am every Tuesday.

In a statement, Coles accessibility sponsor Peter Sheean said the supermarket worked closely with Autism Spectrum Australia to identify locations.

A spokesperson for Coles said the stores were chosen based on their ability to dim lights and reduce noise without impacting other retailers but there was potential to increase the amount of participating stores based on customer feedback.