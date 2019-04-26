REVEALED: When new Ipswich Coles will open

SHOPPERS will be able to walk through the doors of the new Coles supermarket at Karalee to do their groceries next Wednesday.

The supermarket is part of Coles' investment of more than $40 million in the wider Ipswich region since 2012, including new and refurbished supermarkets at Redbank, Ipswich, Springfield, Orion Springfield Central, Redbank Plains, Silkstone Village, and most recently, Ripley Valley.

The market-style supermarket created 50 jobs and will welcome 32 team members who are transferring from other Coles stores across the region, bringing the team total to 82. For nearly 30 new recruits joining the team, this will be their first job ever.

Coles Karalee store manager Tanya Griffiths, who has worked with Coles across Queensland for more than 30 years, said she is looking forward to officially opening the doors and sharing the new store features with the local community.

"There's an increasing need for new and convenient shopping destinations across the greater Ipswich region, and our new Karalee store will be a fantastic hub for customers looking for quality products and great service," she said.

"The large range of fresh produce we offer in-store will certainly cater to the demand of the many families in our fast-growing region and will be a real focal point of the new store.

"It's also fantastic that we've been able to create so many new local jobs with the opening of a new store, and we're delighted to welcome a number of young team members who will be entering the workforce for the first time, adding to the economic growth in the region."

Store features include an in-store bakery and the full range of Laurent artisan-style bread, a gourmet delicatessen with an impressive cheese wall, and one of Coles' largest scoop-and-weigh stations. The store also features an open-style butcher offering a slice-on-request service and an extensive fresh produce area with a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Shoppers will also benefit from a quick and easy shopping experience with 13 manned registers and 10 self-service checkouts, complementing the team's friendly customer service.

Coles online will be available at the supermarket with Click&Collect launching on Wednesday, May 29, allowing residents in Karalee and neighbouring suburbs to order their groceries online and have them delivered to their car boot at one of three dedicated Click&Collect carparks.

Karalee team members will also unveil the store's community barbecue, which will provide local community groups with a practical and interactive way to raise funds for local causes.

The team will also support local community organisations such as Karalee Scouts and Karalee Tornadoes Rugby Club with donations and provide fresh fruit to Karalee State School and Mount Crosby State School to ensure more kids have access to a healthy breakfast each morning.

Coles Karalee will officially open its doors to the public at 7am on Wednesday, May 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches.

These celebrations will be followed by a two-day Food Festival on May 4 and 5 from 10am-2pm featuring cooking demonstrations by Mick and Jodie Anne from this year's season of My Kitchen Rules.

Coles at Karalee is located at Karalee Shopping Village, 52 Junction Road at Chuwar and, and will open from 7am-9pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 9am-6pm on Sundays.