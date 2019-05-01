Coles opening doubles size of Karalee centre

NOW OPEN: Team members from the new Coles Karalee store.

SHOPPERS at the new Coles Karalee can now enjoy a new market-style experience and even watch their food being produced and prepared.

The Karalee store, located inside the newly renovated Karalee Shopping Village, opens today.

It features an instore bakery, a gourmet delicatessen, an extensive fresh produce section and 24 checkouts.

Coles Karalee store manager Tanya Griffiths said several differences set the supermarket apart from others.

"One of the things I love the most is the baking area. Customers can see the dough being made right before their eyes," she said.

"In the past, the bakers were hidden out the back, but now they can interact more with the customers."

Coles Karalee bakery manager Ange Carter, Raelene Cook and Stuart Evans were busy making bread ahead of the grand opening on May 1. Ashleigh Howarth

A similar approach is used in the meat department where the butchers prepare stock in view of shoppers.

Meat manager Luke Downing said staff can now talk to customers about their products.

"Shoppers are wanting to know more about their meat and they want to see it being prepared first-hand," he said.

"We're no longer out the back packing and then walking out to fill the shelves."

Shoppers in the fresh produce department can buy a variety of treats including chocolate pretzels and coconut rough as well as nuts and tea leaves from the scoop and weigh station.

Mrs Griffiths, who has worked for the company for more than 30 years, believed this will be a big hit with customers.

"This is the biggest scoop and weigh station in Ipswich," she said.

"Something that is very different here is customers can purchase their own tea leaves, which I think is going to be very popular.

Coles Karalee will be selling tea in their scoop and weigh section, near the fresh produce. Ashleigh Howarth

"We will have someone in store who will be able to talk about the tea, show them how much to take home, and how to use the scales."

The supermarket has been a welcome economic boost for the city, with almost 30 recruits starting their first job at the store.

The supermarket is part of Coles' investment of more than $40million in the wider Ipswich region since 2012.