Coles Minis to hit the checkouts tomorrow

Coles Little Shop 2 collectables can be bought in all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and online from July 17.

Coles Little Shop 2 collectables can be bought in all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and online from July 17. Contributed

PARENTS brace yourself, Coles Little Shop 2 Minis will be available in store from tomorrow.

The hugely popular minis are back with 30 adorable miniature collectables of popular grocery items up for grabs.

These include Arnott's Barbecue Shapes, Heinz Baked Beans, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles and Eclipse Mints.

There will also be a special edition Vegemite vintage mini, and you can also purchase mini trolleys and baskets, a collectors case a Coles replica truck and a toy cash register.

With every $30 spent customers will also be offered a free collectable. Coles Little Shop 2 collectables can be bought in all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and online from July 17.

FULL LIST OF COLES LITTLE SHOP 2 MINIS