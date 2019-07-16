Coles Minis to hit the checkouts tomorrow
PARENTS brace yourself, Coles Little Shop 2 Minis will be available in store from tomorrow.
The hugely popular minis are back with 30 adorable miniature collectables of popular grocery items up for grabs.
These include Arnott's Barbecue Shapes, Heinz Baked Beans, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles and Eclipse Mints.
There will also be a special edition Vegemite vintage mini, and you can also purchase mini trolleys and baskets, a collectors case a Coles replica truck and a toy cash register.
With every $30 spent customers will also be offered a free collectable. Coles Little Shop 2 collectables can be bought in all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and online from July 17.
FULL LIST OF COLES LITTLE SHOP 2 MINIS
- Heritage Mill Apple Crumble Clusters
- Leggos Pizza Sauce
- Arnotts Orginal Barbecue Shapes
- Gillette Fusion 5 Razor
- Bref Power Active Juicy Lemon Toilet Cleaner
- Eclipse Spearmint Mints
- Primo English Style Ham
- Olay Complete Defence Moisturising Lotion
- Chobani Greek Yoghurt Flip
- My Dog Meaty Loaf
- Coles Special Burger Sauce
- Finish Dishwashing Cleaner
- Coles Prepaid Gift Card
- Messy Monkeys Snack Bars
- Coles Ultimate Choc Chip Cookies
- Maggi Chicken Wholemeal 2 minute noodles
- Bulla Thickened Cream
- Moccona Classic Medium Roast Coffee
- Latina Fresh Beef Ravioli
- Australian Field Fresh Garden Peas
- Kleenex Value Pack Toilet Paper
- Australia's Own Full Cream A2 Protein Milk
- Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling Water
- Tip Top The One Bread
- Dynamo Professional Washing Liquid
- Vegemite
- Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar
- Edgell Black Beans
- Campbells Condensed Tomato Soup