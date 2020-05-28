Menu
Coles’ limited-edition lockdown treat

by Shireen Khalil
28th May 2020 5:07 PM

Now more than ever is the time to bring cinema food into your loungeroom, especially when it's for a budget price.

We're not talking about popcorn, we're talking about the serious stuff - choc tops.

When cinemas were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aussie ice cream favourite Bulla suddenly experienced an overflow of the iconic movie treat.

And now they're going to be selling four for just $10 at Coles, that works out to be $2.50 each. Cinema prices for the popular treat usually set you back about $6 (each).

It’s happening. Coles will be selling Bulla Choc Tops for a limited-time only. Picture: Supplied
It’s happening. Coles will be selling Bulla Choc Tops for a limited-time only. Picture: Supplied

"DRUMROLL PLEASE … Choc Tops are now available at @colessupermarkets for a limited time only!" Bulla said on its official Instagram page on Wednesday.

"This week they're on special - 4 for $10."

The sale ends on June 9, so you better get in quick.

When one disappointed choc top fan asked "why for a limited time only", Bulla responded "It is just until our friends at the cinemas are back open again".

The announcement attracted many "Oh my God" responses, despite not all flavours being available in stores.

"OMG I need to stock up!!" one fan wrote.

"OMG. I love you!" said another.

"OMG we need these for movie night."

The choc tops will be available in the freezer section at your local Coles.

So what flavours are on offer? All the favourites from the Bulla Creamy Classics - vanilla through to the indulgent salted caramel.

 

Available flavours depend on which state you live in. Picture: Instagram/Bulla
Available flavours depend on which state you live in. Picture: Instagram/Bulla

 

Different states will also have different offerings, with Mint, Vanilla, Salted Caramel and Cookies & Cream found in NSW, Tassie and Victoria, while those in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia will be treated to the Boysenberry, Choc Fudge, Mint and Vanilla flavours.

Just to rehash, you can get four choc tops, for $10. Netflix just got a whole lot better.

 

