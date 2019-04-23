Coles launches appeal to help fight cancer

YOU CAN HELP: Therese Wallace, Jamie Andrews and Stacey Hale of Coles Riverlink.

SHOPPERS can help fight ovarian cancer by purchasing teal ribbons and pens at a number of Ipswich supermarkets.

Coles supermarkets at Riverlink, Silkstone Village and Ripley Valley have launched the latest appeal which will donate funds from the sale of the merchandise directly to Ovarian Cancer Australia.

This money will fund research into finding a cure and supporting those affected by the disease.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said the store was proud to support Ovarian Cancer Australia in its mission to increase funding and improve survival rates for women diagnosed in our communities.

"Our team members and customers have shown their dedication to this essential cause over the course of our partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, and it's incredible to see the Ipswich community dig deep for ovarian cancer year upon year," he said.

"We hope this year is no exception, and look forward to seeing generous teams and shoppers go above and beyond to drive awareness of the signs and symptoms, and support for this important cause."

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer.

Shoppers have until May 8 to support the appeal by shopping in store.