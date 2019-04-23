Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOU CAN HELP: Therese Wallace, Jamie Andrews and Stacey Hale of Coles Riverlink.
YOU CAN HELP: Therese Wallace, Jamie Andrews and Stacey Hale of Coles Riverlink. Cordell Richardson
Business

Coles launches appeal to help fight cancer

Ashleigh Howarth
by
23rd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOPPERS can help fight ovarian cancer by purchasing teal ribbons and pens at a number of Ipswich supermarkets.

Coles supermarkets at Riverlink, Silkstone Village and Ripley Valley have launched the latest appeal which will donate funds from the sale of the merchandise directly to Ovarian Cancer Australia.

This money will fund research into finding a cure and supporting those affected by the disease.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said the store was proud to support Ovarian Cancer Australia in its mission to increase funding and improve survival rates for women diagnosed in our communities.

"Our team members and customers have shown their dedication to this essential cause over the course of our partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, and it's incredible to see the Ipswich community dig deep for ovarian cancer year upon year," he said.

"We hope this year is no exception, and look forward to seeing generous teams and shoppers go above and beyond to drive awareness of the signs and symptoms, and support for this important cause."

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer.

Shoppers have until May 8 to support the appeal by shopping in store.

coles ipswich ovarian cancer australia ripley town centre riverlink
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors cut from process to stop 'closed door' decisions

    premium_icon Councillors cut from process to stop 'closed door' decisions

    Council News It's part of a suite of new Ipswich City Council measures to improve accountability ahead of the next local government elections.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 12:22 AM
    Candidate decides to quit job and stand at federal election

    premium_icon Candidate decides to quit job and stand at federal election

    Politics She's promised more cash for transport, education and health

    • 23rd Apr 2019 12:16 AM
    Man livestreams death threats while holding gun

    premium_icon Man livestreams death threats while holding gun

    Crime A social media faux pas at the best of times.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Judge chastises drug user after deal goes wrong

    premium_icon Judge chastises drug user after deal goes wrong

    Crime A drug house was the scene of a car-jacking as score goes bad.