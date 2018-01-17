Has Vegemite thrown another bad idea on the barbie?

The Coles Lamb, Cheese and Vegemite sausage.

IT MANAGED to make its way in to icypoles. The spread has also been included in the humble brownie recipe. Now, Vegemite will be available in your sausages ahead of Australia Day.

We know this concept is nothing new. Last year, Eastgate Shopping Centre's Gourmet Butcher created a 'lambington', a Vegemite and even a VB sausage variety ahead of Australia Day.

The sausages will retail for $7 for a packet of 10.

But now, supermarket giant Coles wants a piece of the sausage sandwich - and have launched a lamb, cheese and Vegemite infused variety in time for Australia Day.

It sounds rank, because Vegemite should only be kept on toast, but according to a spokesman, the $7 combo of 100% Australian lamb is perfect for grilling on the barbecue and gives a great salty but savoury taste.

Last month, Vegemite copped a beating after they attempted to branch out as a dessert.

After telling consumers to "brace themselves" in December, the company released a recipe online for Vegemite Icy Poles.

And social media wasn't kind.

"It's not April 1st so why have you posted this? I refuse to believe it's real" replied one user.

"Too far guys, too far," another person replied.

"For gods sake no it goes on toast you don't put it on a roast you don't put it on pizza, you put it on toast and only toast," one person told the brand, who cheekily asked: "can't we SPREAD the love?" another Twitter user replied.

Vegemite should only be for toast.

According to the recipe the ice blocks take around 20 minutes to make before they can be put into the fridge for freezing.

The icy poles backlash wasn't the only hit that Vegemite has taken.

Blend 17 which was marketed as a premium version of Vegemite has been heavily discounted by supermarkets. Woolworths have offered it at half of its $7 cost for a 150g jar.