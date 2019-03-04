Coles helps Little Athletics overcome hurdles with funding

WELL DONE: The Ipswich Little Athletics Club received funding from Coles to purchase new equipment.

WELL DONE: The Ipswich Little Athletics Club received funding from Coles to purchase new equipment. Crystal Goulding

IPSWICH Little Athletics Club will be able to purchase new equipment after receiving a grant from Coles.

The club received $1300 from Coles to buy their near gear with funds raised through the sale of the supermarket's community chiller bags.

More than 160 clubs across Australia received funding as part of the promotion where for every bag sold, 25 cents was directed to the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund to provide sport equipment grants.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said they were delighted to provide grants to help the Little Athletics centres in locations like Ipswich.

"Thanks to our customers who have bought our range of chiller bags at Coles stores, we are able to provide around $565,000 in grants for Little Athletics centres around Australia to help them purchase equipment to support activities such as high jump, discus, hurdles and the various running events," he said.

"The Ipswich Little Athletics centre told us they would like to receive a grant to buy discuses, javelins and printers and we were delighted to help because we know these are an essential part of Little Athletics to support young budding athletes and parent volunteers."

Ipswich Little Athletics secretary Ann Bell said the grant was important to their centre which needed new equipment to continually provide a high quality and safe weekly experience.

"The funding from Coles will have a huge impact on our centre," Ms Bell said.

"Our javelins and discuses are extremely worn and damaged and need replacing.

"The new equipment we'll be able to purchase through the Coles grant will not only benefit our athletes, but also the thousands of school children that utilise our facilities throughout the off-season."