Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Coles executive accused of major theft

by Mark Buttler
12th Aug 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR Coles executive has been charged with major thefts from the company.

Aaron Baslangic has been accused of stealing what police described as "a very large sum of money" over a five-month period.

The 36-year-old from Sandringham is facing counts of theft and deception over allegations of offending between February and July this year.

Police from Boroondara CIU arrested Mr Baslangic last Friday.

Mr Baslangic is the head of strategic innovation for Coles online.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

More Stories

aaron baslangic coles coles executive coles theft theft

Top Stories

    Administration offering guidance for councillor hopefuls

    premium_icon Administration offering guidance for councillor hopefuls

    Council News Internal policy changes will prevent the new council from slipping back into the culture of poor governance and isolated misconduct.

    Father and son make their mark

    premium_icon Father and son make their mark

    Business New studio opens near artwork done 15 years ago

    Lockyer ratepayers slugged more than Gold Coast, Brisbane

    premium_icon Lockyer ratepayers slugged more than Gold Coast, Brisbane

    News Council disputes data that shows Valley has highest rates.

    PHOTOS: Result is a painful lesson for Ipswich Grammar

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Result is a painful lesson for Ipswich Grammar

    Rugby Union Early on in the signs were promising for the schoolboys