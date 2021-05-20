Coles employee checks out milestone title at Gatton supermarket

June Groves of Gatton has notched up 55 years with Coles Supermarket, making her the longest-serving current Coles team member in Australia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker/RDW Photography

June Groves of Gatton has notched up 55 years with Coles Supermarket, making her the longest-serving current Coles team member in Australia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker/RDW Photography

When June Groves started working at Coles, pricing was done by pen and paper and a staff member went to the bank to collect wages.

Fifty-five years later, June is still employed by Coles, and this week, became the longest serving currently employed team member in Australia and pays are electronic.

June’s career at Coles was supposed to be short.

She started at Coles with the intention of working a few months, but months turned into years, and years turned into a celebration to mark her milestone achievement at Gatton.

“If you enjoy what you’re doing, you don’t realise the time flying by, and I have so many positive memories to look back on,” June said.

Jerry Farrell (State Manager), June Groves, Tracey Philips (Regional Manager), Kelsee Klein (Store Manager) – Picture: Richard Walker/RDW Photography

June began working with Coles shortly after the supermarket giant’s inception in Queensland, and initially was given a role on the checkout.

She started on Valentines day in 1966 before barcodes had been introduced and pricing was done with pen and paper.

Not long after starting, she was asked to work in the office, and she’s remained there since.

“I hadn’t done office work before, but I gave it a go and that’s where I stayed,” June said.

“I first started working at Coles after I had my two babies. The plan was to stay for six months, but here I am 55 years later.

“I do not miss all the manual handling of money at the check-outs and having to send someone along to the bank to collect money and people’s wages in cash.”

June Groves of Gatton pictured as an admin manager.

During her career at Coles, June spent 40 from her 55 years at the Gatton store – earning her a local badge, too.

She has since relocated to Brisbane to be closer to family and will move to the Burpengary store.

“I’m finishing at Gatton this week, and I wanted to have my 55-year celebration there because that’s where I had spent most of my time,” she said.

Gatton store manager Kelsee Klein said June was an excellent role model and mentor for all team members at the store.

“June’s positivity is unwavering and she has a strong passion for her work role — we are very lucky to have her,” Kelsee said.

State manager Jerry Farrell with June Groves of Gatton during her 55-year service milestone celebration – Picture: Richard Walker/RDW Photography

“June brings a wealth of knowledge to our store. She loves to upskill other team members is also a point of call for other team members at other stores in the region.”

Coles Queensland General Manager Jerry Farrell said June was the longest-serving Coles team member in Queensland ever.

“Reaching such an impressive career milestone is a fantastic achievement, and is really a testament to June’s hard work, commitment, and positive attitude that she has demonstrated throughout her career,” he said.

June celebrated her milestone achievement on Tuesday in Gatton with 100 of her close friends, family and colleagues.

Originally published as Coles employee checks out milestone title at Gatton supermarket