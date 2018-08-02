Coles collector fad sends parents into frenzy

Hayley Hughes with her treasured Coles Little Shop collection.

THE Coles Little Shop craze has hit the Ipswich Region.

Since the mini collectables were launched last month parents have been snapping up mini Vegemite, eggs, toothpaste and even bleach for their children.

Camira mum Jade Wykes has collected the set for her daughter Hayley, 3.

"My daughter loves them they are so cute in her doll house,” she said.

Ms Wykes collected the minis with help from family and friends and swapping online.

This most expensive Coles Little Shop collections on Ebay. Carly Morrissey

"I had all my family and friends collect for me.

"It took a week and I swapped with four or five ladies on Facebook.

"I reckon it's pretty cool. I did it for my daughter. This is brand stuff we buy.”

Her one complaint was that you couldn't get extra ones.

"I wish they had certain items you could buy to get a bonus item.

"I'd love for them to do a little dolls house set with nappies and wipes.”

Ms Wykes said she would now try and collect another set, but she wouldn't pay for them or sell them online.

"I think it's great, I love it.”

This Coles Little Shop collection is being sold on Facebook for $250. Carly Morrissey

Swapping minis

Facebook groups have now popped up for locals to swap the mini collectables.

Orion Shopping Centre held their first swap day for Coles Little Shop last week.

An Orion spokesperson said it was "awesome”.

"We could see on Facebook that people were already starting to search for missing items and try and organise swaps, so we thought it would be great to provide a safe and convenient place for this to happen,” the spokesperson said.

"At our first swap day, lots of swappers left with new collectibles they could add to their kit. Now that the Coles campaign has been running longer, we are looking at hosting another swap day to help more people get closer to collecting all the minis.”

The next swap day will be held on August 11 from 11am - 12 noon at Orion near Coles - the same date that Coles is holding their own swap meets around Australia.

Orion's Top tips for swapping:

Only bring items that you wish to swap

Have a list or photo of your kit so you know what items you need

Stay for the length of the event for more chances to swap

Coles Little Shop Facebook groups have been set up to swap the collectables and have thousands of members. Carly Morrissey

What would you pay for a full Little Shop?

Shoppers can get a Little Shop item for free when they spend $30 at Coles, but some punters are cashing in on the trend.

There's 30 minis to collect and a collector's case to keep them all in.

As the minis are given out at random people are finding they have doubles or more of the same pieces and they are selling them online.

Full sets are being sold on Ebay from as much as $999, or $20 a piece.

You can pick up sets and individual pieces on Gumtree or Facebook or buy swap and sell sites set up just for Coles Little Shop.

One group set up to swap the collectables already has 10,000 members.

These individual Coles Little Shop pieces are being sold for $25. Carly Morrissey

But not all parents are happy

On the Coles Facebook page parents have slammed the retail giant for teaching kids that bleach and chest rub are toys with mini White King and Vicks vaporub among the collectables.

Others were angered Coles was giving away more plastic after banning single use plastic bags.

Sarah Willits said commented that she was "so angry” over the wasteful promotion.

"Once collected they will have little entertainment value...and will end up in bins or op shops very quickly.”

Ms Wykes said people would always look for something to pick at.

"I don't get people's reactions. It's no different to toys.”

She's not worried about her daughter confusing real bleach for a toy, saying she supervised her child, taught her the difference and kept dangerous chemicals in a locked cupboard.