Coles Christmas minis craze starts today

GET ready Ipswich and Springfield, mini fever has started with Coles today releasing their Christmas Little Shop collectables.

Like last time there is a limited chance to get your hands on the mini collector cases, which are in the shape of a Christmas stocking.

At Coles Springfield customers were already supporting the craze buying collector cases and stocking up on their first taste of the Christmas themed-minis.

Rachael Jeffers and her two-year-old daughter Jordan were excited to start collecting again.

"I'm excited it's started. I had to grab a collector case they usually go the quickest."

Ms Jeffers said her daughter loved playing with the minis and had more than one of the last set.

Jordan and Rachael Jeffers are excited about Coles' Christmas Minis. Carly Morrissey

"She plays with them every day."

Jordan was excited to get her hands on a mini pavlova base.

The rise of the Coles mini was phenomenal earlier this year when people went nuts for the tiny groceries.

Facebook groups popped for people to swap their extras and complete sets, while some were trying to flog off complete sets for hundreds of dollars.

Coles' Christmas Minis launched today.

The launch of minis earlier this year boosted sales at Coles and sales of the participating brands by up to 50 per cent.

This time all five miniatures are Coles' private label products, compared with just two out of the original 30 - the bananas and free-range eggs.

Not everyone was happy with the minis last time, with some parents saying they were concerned with the message they were sending.

A Coles spokesperson said the minis secret was out.

"Santa's little secret is out of the stocking and the Little Shop supermarket surprises that took Australia by storm are making a mini comeback for Christmas," the spokesperson said.

"There are five new festive collectables for customers to add a little extra to their Little Shop collections.

"The five collectables are mini versions of must-have items for any Christmas celebration - mince pies, a pavlova slab, Christmas crackers (bon bons), a gingerbread biscuit and a limited edition Coles gingerbread ice-cream.

"Customers will receive one free Christmas mini collectable for every $30 they spend in store from December 7, while stocks last.

"There will also be a limited number of special-edition Christmas stocking collector cases available for purchase for $4.

"We were blown away with customer feedback to Little Shop when it launched in July this year so we wanted to bring customers a little extra as a surprise this Christmas."