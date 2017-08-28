Cole Miller case: 'Show you're serious on sentencing'

Family and friends of Lindsay Ede did their annual walk in his honour on Saturday morning. Lindsay's brother, Terry Bishop, wants to see a harsher sentence for Cole Miller's killer compared to the five years his brother's killer was given.

TERRY Bishop has called on decision makers involved in the Cole Miller case to hand down a sentence that will actually act as a deterrent.

On Saturday, Mr Bishop took to the streets along with family and friends in an annual walk in honour of his brother Lindsay Ede who was killed in June 2015 in an unprovoked one-punch attack.

Lindsay Ede's attacker Ariik Mayot was the first person in Queensland to be charged under the unlawful striking causing death law which was brought in "to highlight the danger of one-punch attacks".

Mr Bishop was outraged when his brother's killer was given a five-year sentence for the brutal one-punch attack on Mr Ede two years ago.

His call for the Attorney-General to appeal the decision fell on deaf ears.

But Mr Bishop says there is a chance to "get it right" and for the State Government to show it is serious about stopping random acts of violence, such as one-punch attacks.

Brisbane teenager Cole Miller was the victim of a one-punch attack in January last year while walking through Fortitude Valley after a night out.

Lindsay Ede. Photo Contributed Contributed

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died the next day.

"We feel for the family of Cole Miller because they will probably be disappointed like we were," Mr Bishop said.

"It was pretty hard to swallow. We deserve to be treated with respect when it comes to the court system.

"A harsher sentence would mean they have opened their eyes up and seen the severity of it.

"It won't change what happened to us, but it would probably feel better for the family."

One of the men involved in Cole Miller's death, Daniel Maxwell, was this month given an 18-month jail term while the man who delivered the fatal blow, Armstrong Renata, 22, is yet to be sentenced.

Renata has pleaded guilty to unlawful striking causing death.