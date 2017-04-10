Coldest day of 2017 forecast for Ipswich tomorrow

IPSWICH is set to experience its coldest morning for 2017 tomorrow.

Temperatures in the region will drop to their lowest point so far this year tomorrow with Ipswich's early risers set to awake to a chilly 10 degrees.

Ipswich residents also had a cold start to the day this morning with the temperature dipping to 14.4 degrees and fog clouding the region.

It was 13.5 degrees in Gatton early this morning, while a low of 16.2 degrees was recorded at Brisbane Airport today.

Ipswich residents woke up to a cold, foggy morning and can expect even cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Boonah is expected to face an even colder morning tomorrow with temperatures forecast to drop into the single digits.

While Ipswich is yet to see single digit temperatures, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazack said autumn had officially arrived.

"Ipswich woke up to a pretty bleak day today but tomorrow will be the coldest morning in the region this year," he said.

"We are expecting a cool south-westerly change tomorrow bringing strong winds and cool, dry air.

"Residents can expect to wake up to their first real taste of autumn."

Fog covered the Ipswich CBD just before 7am this morning.

BoM recorded the second warmest March on record for Queensland, with April already looking like it may not continue the trend.

"The seasonal climate outlook shows temperatures for April look like they will be slightly below average," Mr Blazack said.

"But this week's cool change won't last all that long. We will get a burst of cool air then temperatures should rise again."

Ipswich can expect its coolest morning tomorrow with lows of 10 degrees, sunny weather and light winds forecast.

However for those who prefer summer weather, Mr Blazack said the region would still experience highs of between 27-30 degrees for the rest of this week.

Ipswich may see some rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with sunny conditions and highs of 28 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.