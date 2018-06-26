Colder temperatures coming with days of rain expected

DAYTIME temperaures in Ipswich today are expected plummet today as cloud cover and possible showers move over the city.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say an upper trough is on its way which will bring patchy rain over the next few days, increased cloud cover and a lack on sunshine which will keep day time maximums down.

Today will peak at just 22C, but tomorrow will be even cooler at just 20C, before conditions start to warm up slightly to 23C on Thursday and 25C on Friday.

Overnight minimums will be slightly warmer than usual, dropping down to 8C tonight and 11C on Wednesday night.

Today will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of rain but conditions will intensify on Wednesday with a 90% chance of rain, most likely in the last afternoon.

A shower or two is expected on Thursday before the rain clears on Friday.

Isolated showers are expected all weekend.