Cold snaps US temperature records

People pose for photographs in front of a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park, New York City on Thursday. Frank Franklin II

A RECORD-breaking cold snap has taken hold of much of the northern US, with temperatures in Minnesota plunging to an unprecedented -37C.

The subzero temperatures even froze Minnehaha Falls waterfall in Minnesota.

Forecasters say the bitter weather is expected to continue for days and have warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling over the central US and spreading east. Temperatures in New York City dipped well below -5C.

In Erie, Pennsylvania, a storm brought 86cm of snow on Christmas Day, smashing the city's daily snowfall record by 20cm. More than 162cm in total fell on the city in just a few days.

In New York, communities near Lake Ontario's eastern end, including Redfield and Boylston, also saw around 1.5m of snow this week.

The National Weather Service reported International Falls, Minnesota, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to -37C on Wednesday, breaking the national record of -32C set in 1924.

- Tom Embury-Dennis, The Independent