COLD SNAP: Winter's friendly reminder for Ipswich

THERE is still another three weeks of winter left and the frosty conditions are all but subsiding.

A southerly trough will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the chance of a Sunday afternoon or evening shower but a cold snap will pass though in its wake early next week.

While Monday morning is expected to be a comfortable eight degrees, a blast of cool dry air after the rain moves means Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning minimums will be back to three to four degrees.

Fine weather will return from Monday lunch time with daytime averages of 23 degrees for much of next week.

Consistent with Ipswich weather's reputation, the potential Sunday evening rain means temperatures will be below the August minimum average of 6.2 and above the maximum average of 22.8

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Peach said if it did rain, less than 5mm was expected.