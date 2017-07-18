COLD SNAP: Why warmer weather won’t last for Ipswich

IPSWICH has enjoyed a warmer than average winter so far but that won't last long according to forecasts.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall says residents should get ready for a real taste of winter later this week, with temperatures falling to as low as 2 degrees.

He says the change is due to a trough system moving in from the west.

That system may also bring storms to Ipswich later tonight.

"There's a pretty slim chance of a storm this evening but if it does it would be after 10pm or midnight," he said.

"We've got this trough system moving in from the west so we've had warm air building up to the east of that system," he said.

"After this evening that trough system will move through and behind that is a much colder air mass coming in from the south west."

Mr Threlfall said Ipswich could also get winds of up to 50kmh so the next few days would feel colder than forecast temperatures.

"It's quite a big change," he said.

"We've been tracking way above average so far through July with warm maximum and minimum temperatures so this change will be a bit of a shock. Tomorrow will be the first really cold weather."

He said on Friday and Saturday mornings some parts of the city were forecast to get some frost but that would mostly appear outside of the CBD.

Ipswich forecast