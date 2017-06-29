Cold snap to cause temperatures to plummet in Ipswich

A SERIES of cold fronts moving across the Great Australian Bight will bring cooler conditions to Ipswich with the chilly weather set to stay until at least Tuesday next week.

The weather bureau has forecast the system to reach South East Queensland by the weekend.

Tomorrow will see in the change with a minimum of 11 degrees and a very high chance of patchy rain in the morning.

The day will improve with the the mercury climbing to 20 degrees with mostly sunny conditions and light winds in the afternoon.

By Saturday the city's residents will want to rug up as the temperature dips down to a chilly five degrees.

The good news is the day will warm to a maximum of 21 with a sunny afternoon forecast.

Sunday will see in the coldest day with the temperature dropping to four degrees before again climbing to 21.

A chilly start is also forecast for next week with a minimum of five degrees and a chance of a shower.

Maximum temperatures will begin to climb later on Monday and into Tuesday with highs of 23 forecast for both days.