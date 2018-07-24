Cold snap to ease as northerlies blow in

THE arrival of northerly winds should warm things up in Ipswich this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a considerable increase in daytime temperatures from today onwards.

Mornings will still be cool, remaining below 10C, with the biggest change to come during the day, maximums reaching the mid to high 20s; well above the July average for Ipswich.

The current forecast shows northerly winds arriving early Tuesday, lifting the overnight minimum to about 5C for Ipswich, which is right on the July average.

A maximum of 26 is predicted for today.

Things should warm up even more as the week progresses.

On Saturday, the winds will blow in from the north-west, pushing the overnight temperature to a relatively warm 9C and the maximum to 27 degrees.

Dry July will continue for the time being, with only a very minimal chance of rain this week.

Ipswich forecast

Today: 5-26

Wednesday: 5-27

Thursday: 5-26

Friday : 7-26

Saturday: 9-27

Sunday: 7-25