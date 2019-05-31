Cold snap on cue for winter, some parts of Ipswich sub-zero

Ice on a car in Ipswich on Tuesday morning. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS120711ICEY13A

Ice on a car in Ipswich on Tuesday morning. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS120711ICEY13A Rob Williams

TOMORROW is the start of winter and Mother Nature has duly obliged with a blast of cold weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook shows Ipswich will wake to sunny skies today, but if you're heading out early expect a minimum temperature around 3C.

Some parts of Ipswich saw the mercury in the negative, temperatures reaching just below 0C.

Tomorrow will be just as cold early on, although the maximum will be slightly warmer - 24C - than today's high of 22C.

Partly cloudy conditions will account for that 2C difference and its influence will be felt on Sunday too.

Here the minimum is expected to jump 6C, with the mercury expected to climb towards 25C. There is also a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

These overcast conditions will clear heading into next week and the blue skies will see the mercury turn south again.

A minimum of 8C if forecast for Monday and although the maximum will climb towards 22C, it will probably feel even cooler with light westerly winds blowing most of the day.

Those winds will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with the temperature once again edging itself below 5C.

If all this is too cold for you, head to Brisbane where minimums will be in double figures.