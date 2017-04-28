COLD SNAP: State shivers through icy autumn morning

A BLAST of arctic air moving up the country gave Queensland residents a chilly start to the morning.

In Ipswich overnight temperatures dropped to 6.8 degrees.

It's the coldest day of the year so far for the city following a low of 7 degrees earlier this month.

And while it may have been cool in the south east, residents in the Darling Downs and surrounds bore the brunt of the cold snap.

Gympie experienced similar temperatures to Ipswich reaching a low of 6.9 degrees at 5.41am.

Applethorpe, along the New South Wales border, north of Stanthorpe recorded the state's lowest temperatures with a low of just 1.9 degrees.

At Wellcamp Airport it was just 2 degrees while Kingaroy shivered through a 3.3 degree morning.

That doesn't come close to smashing Kingaroy's 2008 record of -0.6 degrees on April 30 when Queensland experienced a particularly chilly month.

The April record for Ipswich was set the day before when temperatures dropped to just 1 degree.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects things to warm up for Ipswich residents on the weekend with a low of 10 degrees on Saturday and 11 on Sunday with both days expected to be sunny and a maximum of 26 degrees.

Queensland's coldest