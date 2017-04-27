COLD SNAP: Ipswich in for coldest morning of 2017 tomorrow

IF you thought it was chilly this morning, better get another blanket out of the cupboard because tomorrow will be even colder.

A cold front is moving up from the south and will bring some wintry conditions with it.

Already the southern states have been blanketed in snow along with a cold biting wind.

If the forecasters are right, temperatures in Ipswich will drop to their lowest so far this year, rivalled only by a cold snap earlier this month.

On Friday morning Ipswich is expected to drop to a low of seven degrees compared to 10.2 degrees this morning.

And while the cool morning will bring a taste of winter, the days are expected to stay warm and sunny for most of the week.

Long term Ipswich residents will know that while seven degrees may seem cold, it's nothing on what Ipswich has seen in previous years, despite the average minimum for April being a comfortable 14 degrees.

In 2008 April temperatures dropped to just 1 degree as the month drew to an end.

It was the coldest day April day since 1941.

Today's wintry change will result in below average temperatures for much of the country into next week. Latest at: https://t.co/ByG5YyVjFH pic.twitter.com/3tWwnzk2mf — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) April 26, 2017

That was followed by a cool May when a cold front moved up the eastern coast of the country, similar to the conditions sweeping the country now.

Today will reach a top of 22 degrees while the weekend will see a warmer trend with day time temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Winds are expected to peak at 20km per hour today and tomorrow.