Cold snap expected in Ipswich, Springfield this weekend

IPSWICH is in line for a cold snap this weekend.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop as low as 5C on Saturday and 7C on Sunday, well below the historic average May minimum of 11C.

It's the lowest temperatures for this time of year since 2015.

Day time maximums will be fresh too with Saturday peaking at just 22C and Sunday 23C.

The weekend will set the scene for chill overnight and early morning temperatures next week as well, with minimums managing to creep up to 9C all week.

The days will be a bit warmer for the working week, peaking at 25C.

A vigorous cold front is already bringing a winter blast to the southern states, expected to leave clear skies and cooler conditions for most of Queensland from tomorrow.

The first frost of the season is also possible over southern inland areas.

The cold snap is the result of an intense low pressure system that passed over Tasmania this week, expected to be followed by a flow of icy south-westerly winds which will pull cold air up from southern areas.

This vigorous cold front is bringing a winter blast to the southern states. The effect on #QLD tomorrow as it moves through? Clear skies and cooler conditions for most of the state! The first #frost of the season is also possible over southern inland areas. pic.twitter.com/Q0CRzKDm65 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) May 10, 2018

Weekend temperatures

IPSWICH

Saturday 5 to 2

Sunday 7 to 23

GATTON

Saturday 5 to 22

Sunday 8 to 23

BOONAH

Saturday 5 to 21

Sunday 6 to 23

SPRINGFIELD

Saturday 5 to 21

Sunday 7 to 23