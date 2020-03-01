Cold Kookas serve up Baxter Bash revenge

TIMELY ONSLAUGHT: Centrals spearhead Geoff Klease took three crucial wickets as a dominant attack took the match away from the South East Redbacks to all but extinguish their faint finals hopes and exact Baxter Bash retribution. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: Centrals displayed the champion qualities which have led them to so much success over the last decade as their season went on the line at Redbank Plains on Saturday.

At the outset both the Kookaburras and fourth-placed South East Redbacks had designs of nailing down the last remaining IWMCA first grade finals berth.

Midway through the encounter, however, the Redbacks’ hopes of pulling off the outright victory needed to take third are in tatters.

As they have done many times in the past Centrals stood up when it mattered.

Following 80.3 fiercely contested overs, there is blood in the water and one of the competition’s apex predators for many seasons is preparing to go in for the kill.

They will start play next week with 10 wickets in hand in need of just 69 runs to punch their ticket to another finals series. A destructive effort with the ball when it counted most has them firmly rooted in the driver’s seat.

Only a cataclysmic implosion can sink them now.

Centrals captain Matt Guest said his men needed to lift and he was proud of the account they gave of themselves under immense pressure.

He said the group had been flat in the wake of several lacklustre showings but resolved to deliver a vastly more committed performance while undertaking a thorough self-assessment pre-game.

“We were a bit down but the vibe is back now,” he said in an ominous sign for Laidley and Northsiders.

“We have obviously worked hard to get out of the rut we have been in. To get them all out for 114 was a great effort. The Redbacks tested us by showing patience but our bowlers did a fantastic job.”

Geoff Klease (3/16 off 12 overs) and Alex Dell (3/8 from 12.3 overs) were outstanding.

“They did what was asked of them,” Guest said.

“They bowled stump-to-stump and built pressure. It just shows consistency is huge in cricket.”

Enjoying such a dominant position, the Kookas were riding a high at stumps and will press on in search of an outright next week.

“We’ve already talked about it,” Guest said.

“Being none down is a huge bonus but we still have to get the runs on the board.

“We’ve definitely got the batting to do it but the Redbacks have a quality bowling attack, so anything could happen. We were feeling very confident after the day.”

South East Redbacks president Dan Chandler was left to lament the side’s inability to post enough runs on a wicket that was reasonable for batting.

He said the chance to dismiss the dangerous Tim Weber (19 not out) also slipped through their fingers late in the day.

“There were some key mistakes on our part and there is not a lot you can do about that,” he said.

“We put Tim Weber down five or six overs in and we had a minimum of 19 overs to bowl. It was a hard chance but one of those you would have liked to take to lift the team.”

In a lone highlight for South East supporters, Poorna Charuka compiled a well-earned 49, stopped agonisingly short of a half-ton by a jaffa from West.

Chandler commended his clinical opponents for their discipline with the cherry and in the field.

He said they had an exceptional coach, worked tirelessly to improve and were extremely well-drilled.

“Everyone expects that from Centrals,” he said.

“I’m always impressed with how Centrals deal with pressure. They are a good outfit, good blokes and we enjoy playing them.

“We had chances to capitalise but you can’t dwell on mistakes. It will be a hard task to get an outright from here but anything can change between now and next week. There’s always hope.”

The Redbacks backed up yesterday for their shot at Baxter Bash glory against Laidley.

“It is all about enjoyment for us now,” Chandler said.

“Any silverware is a bonus.”

