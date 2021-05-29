Cold case: Witness claims she saw vision of the killing

Dorothy Britton was shot to death in her bed in March 1996.

Dorothy Britton was shot to death in her bed in March 1996.

UPDATE: A woman told a court she had a vision she was Dorothy Britton and experienced being shot in the head during a visit to the Jubilee Pocket home sometime after the killing in 1996.

Debra Allan told Mackay Supreme Court she had been feeling ill while at the Timberland Road home and went to lie down in the room that had been occupied by Dorothy when she was alive.

Dorothy was shot in the head on or about March 6, 1996. Her eldest son Christopher Mark Britton has been charged with her murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The court heard sometime after the death Christopher, also known as Crispy, had moved into the home.

Ms Allan said she had also lived on Timberland Road, knew Crispy and would buy marijuana from him.

The court heard when she visited the home she had been ill and went to lie down in a room she later learned was where Dorothy had been shot.

"I experienced, like, lying on the bed and basically getting shot in the head, with someone, like, walking through the slide door, which the face was Crispy's face," she told the court.

Dorothy Britton

"I don't know if I screamed out … as soon as I got up to leave the room Crispy was right at the door, like, looking at me."

Under questioning by defence barrister Jacob Robson, for Christopher, Ms Allan agreed she had been in a trancelike state, adding she did not know if she had fallen asleep.

The court heard she experienced the shot as if she had been Dorothy.

Ms Allan also told the court she had other visions including the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The court heard she had had visions of the two planes going into the Twin Towers since she was a about five years old.

The court heard she described herself as a spiritual person.

"I can feel presence … I can feel presence now, at this point in time," she said.

"I can feel someone here."

Ms Allan said she felt a presence the day she gave her statement to police and when she gave evidence during a committal hearing for this case.

More stories:

Driver faces up to 10 years jail if convicted over fatal

Sex offender searches for private rental to make bail bid

When asked, Ms Allan agreed it "quite possibly" could be Dorothy's presence.

The court heard claims on another occasion Christopher had invited Ms Allan and her friend Britt Neal to the Timberland Road home for oxtail stew - Ms Allan said she thought it was 2002 or 2003, but said it could have been earlier.

The court heard during this visit Ms Allan said she returned from the bathroom and heard Christopher say, "one bullet is all that was needed" and that "they'd never find the gun".

Mr Robson asked if Ms Allan had just forgotten about this until she saw a flyer at a police station about the case.

"Not necessarily … I saw the flyer and I felt the presence there," she said.

"I was that scared I think I just shut it up."

The court heard there was nothing in her police statement in July 2018 about a bullet.

Ms Allan said it had come back to her since then.

Mr Robson said the words she allegedly heard Christopher say did not include a confession that he had killed his mother, and she agreed.

Britt Neal, who also gave evidence on Friday, said she had known Christopher "through the scene" and bought marijuana from him.

She told the court she thought the dinner had taken place in the late 90s, sometime between 1996 and 1999.

Ms Neal told the court just she and Christopher had been in the kitchen when he said, "they won't find who did it cause it was me" and "they won't find the rifle".

Ms Neal said Christopher had been calm and casual "like he was just talking about the weather".

"I didn't know how to take it … whether or not it was true or if he was just saying it to big note," she told the court.

The court heard she came forward after seeing Christopher had been arrested in 2018.

Mr Robson suggested his client "did no such thing", to which Ms Neal disagreed.

Mr Robson pressed Ms Neal on her marijuana use and the medication she took for pain management, which included endone and oxycontin.

The court heard Ms Neal initially said she was 110 per cent sure Ms Allan had not been in the kitchen, but later said she was not 110 per cent sure if Ms Allan had been there or not.

Ms Neal denied having a conversation with Ms Allan about a $250,000 reward in relation to the case where it was suggested she said there were only 10 witnesses in relation to how the money would be split.

Ms Neal denied speaking to anyone about a reward but it later came out she had asked someone at the prosecutor's office if she would get a reward.

She told the court she had only heard about the reward when she gave her statement to police in July 2018.

Ms Allan gave evidence there had been a conversation where Ms Neal had mentioned something about the reward, but told the court she had said, "I don't care about the reward."

The trial continues on Monday.

Christopher Mark Britton has pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother Dorothy Britton with a shotgun in March 1996.

EARLIER: A witness has denied lying to police about the brutal Whitsunday cold case murder of Dorothy Britton to collect a $250,000 reward, a court heard.

Kristy Jarvis told Mackay Supreme Court Dorothy's son Christopher Mark Britton confessed to murdering his mother with a shotgun during a visit to the Shute Harbour Road home she lived in with her then-partner Mark Devlin about two months after the death.

Christopher has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Barrister Jacob Robson, for Christopher, suggested Ms Jarvis only came forward after spotting a flyer at the Coolangatta police station for a $250,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for Dorothy's death.

The court heard this was true but Ms Jarvis denied the reward as motivation.

Dorothy was shot in the head on or about March 6, 1996. The court heard Ms Jarvis first spoke to police about the alleged confession in 2009 and gave her first statement in 2010.

While giving evidence Ms Jarvis said Christopher had told her he had gone to his mother's Jubilee Pocket home with a shotgun and "that he had shot her".

"He said that it was quite messy," Ms Jarvis told the court.

Ms Jarvis said she was told he had committed the murder for his father Ian Britton, who was upset that Dorothy had "got assets" in a divorce.

During Ian's evidence on Tuesday, he denied any involvement with his wife's killing.

Ms Jarvis told the court Christopher was "majorly distraught" at the time of the alleged confession.

"He was broken," Ms Jarvis said.

She said she did not see him again and had left the Whitsunday region soon after.

Dorothy Britton

Mr Robson suggested the conversation "never happened" and that his client "never confessed", to which Ms Jarvis said, "I can't make up anything that happened."

Mark Devlin, who also gave evidence on Friday, told the court Christopher "never said anything like that to me" in relation to allegedly confessing about killing his mum.

Ms Jarvis was grilled about the alleged confession, the reward, conversations with detectives and her own run-ins with the law.

The court heard she saw a flyer about the $250,000 reward in 2009; later that year Ms Jarvis rang Crime Stoppers.

She then gave a statement in February 2010.

Mr Robson asked why it had taken her some 15 years to come forward with information that "a murderer was walking free".

"Because I was too scared," she said.

"I got told they were highly dangerous, so I just kept my mouth shut."

RELATED:

Whitsunday cold case trial day 1: 'I saw mum on the bed, the back of her head was split open'

Whitsunday cold case trial day 2: Father denies ordering son to kill wife

Whitsunday cold case trial day 3: Driver's face 'was evil and full of hate'

Whitsunday cold case trial day 4: Accused's theory: His old man 'planned' Dorothy's killing

Ms Jarvis said at the time she had been 24 and when she came forward she was older and had a child.

"You had full expectations of being able to access a $250,000 reward?" Mr Robson said.

"That's why you asked police, where's my reward."

Ms Jarvis denied saying that to police, later adding detectives brought up the reward in 2018 when she gave her second statement.

The court heard an audio recording of a phone conversation between Ms Jarvis and a detective in August 2017 where she said "and I'm waiting for my reward too".

Ms Jarvis told the court she was "probably drunk" and that at the time she was "actively in major addiction", but had since cleaned up her life.

Kristy Jarvis leaves Mackay courthouse after giving evidence in the murder trial against Christopher Mark Britton, who is charged will killing his mum with a shotgun in March 1996 at Airlie Beach. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Mr Robson also asked Ms Jarvis if she had been looking for rewards for other cases as well, to which she said, "No … all I have is the truth."

The court heard she had told police she had information on a number of murders and that she could be "a whistleblower".

The court also heard in a statement to police Ms Jarvis said when Christopher was asked what he did with the gun, he had said he either buried it on the property or dumped it over the side of a boat into the water.

But under questioning by Mr Robson she said she remembered it was "both", that he buried the gun and then dumped it over the side of a boat.

Ms Jarvis also later gave different evidence that Christopher, his father and a brother were involved in Dorothy's death but that Christopher pulled the trigger.

She said Christopher and his brother knew about it and the father ordered it.

The trial continues.