COLD CASE: What happened to five people missing from Ipswich

EVERY year 4700 people are reported missing in Queensland.

While the majority of them are found, some of them are never seen or heard of again.

There are 260 people are on the Queensland Police long-term missing register which dates back to 1970, five of which are from the Ipswich region.

National Missing Persons Week (NMPW) is an annual event held during the first week of August which aims to raise awareness of the significant issues associated with missing persons, as well as helping to reduce the incidence and impact of missing persons in Australia.

NMPW originated in 1988 in Townsville following the disappearance of Queensland resident, Tony Jones, in 1982. The inaugural week took place with a memorial service, where the Mayor of Townsville planted a tree in commemoration of Mr Jones.

This year, NMPW will run from the 5 to 11 August, and will mark the 30 year anniversary of the week commemorated across the country.

During 5 to 11 August 2018, the community is encouraged to keep an eye out around the city and on social media, take a moment to look at the faces of long-term missing.

Long-term missing people from Ipswich.

Dulcie (Darcy) Isabelle Birt, 31

Dulcie Birt Photo: Supplied

Dulcie Birt may have left her residence at 76 Old Ipswich Rd, Riverview in a 1998 Green Mitsubishi Triton Utility 4WD. She has been missing since October, 2009.

Julie-Ann Gallon, 27

Julie-Ann Gallon Contributed

On Thursday, August 2 1990, between 5.30pm and 6.00pm Julie-Ann Gallon left her place of employment at the Queensland Museum, intending to drive to her place of residence at Karrabin.

She was last seen at about 6.30pm, standing beside her car, a Torana sedan, registered number ONX-801, outside a Church on Brisbane Rd, Riverview.

Clothing and a set of car keys to her Torana sedan, were found on December 15, 1990 in the Brisbane River, under the Kholo Bridge.kasper

Sharon Phillips, 20

Sharron Phillips

Sharron Phillips was last seen at about 11pm on May 8, 1986 at a telephone box near the Wacol Railway Station after her yellow Datsun Bluebird ran out of petrol on Ipswich Rd.

She has not been seen since and her body has never been found.

Kasper Ellis, 25

Kasper Ellis Contributed

Kasper Ellis was last seen on December 24, 2015 at Booval Train Station on South Station Road.

Kasper's mother dropped him at a train station so he could visit a friend in Rocklea, south of Brisbane.

He caught the train from Ipswich but did not get off at the station nearest his friend's home.

Instead, a security camera caught him alighting several stops later. From there, he disappeared.

Steven Michael Fuller, 43

Steven Fuller Contributed

Steven Fuller was last seen on March 1, 2015 at a McInnes St address at Lowood.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Mr Fuller in the Gatton and Lowood areas and he has been known to frequent Maryborough, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.