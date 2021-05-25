Cold case murder: ‘It appears she was shot from behind’

Whitsunday woman Dorothy Britton was shot in the head in March 1996. Her son Christopher Britton has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Distressing images showing a Dorothy Britton shot to death on her bed, clutching a pillowcase were passed around the jury chosen to determine whether or not her son was her killer.

Because of the graphic nature of the photos, they were not displayed on the projector in the Mackay courtroom.

Justice David North issued a warning before the photos were handed around that the jury members were not to dwell on the confronting material and to continue in their roles dispassionately.

Dorothy Britton was killed in March 1996 in her Jubilee Pocket home.

Christopher Mark Britton has been charged with his mother's murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty in Mackay Supreme Court.

Further images showing blood splattered on the walls and smeared on the floor of the main bedroom inside the Timberland road home were displayed for the court.

Crown prosecution alleged Christopher shot Dorothy during the evening of March 6, 1996. He was not charged until 2018.

Inspector Trevor Gould, who was a sergeant at the time of Dorothy's death and officer in charge of the QPS Northern Region scientific section, said he had noted blood stains on three walls, the ceiling and floor as well as pieces of brain matter on the floor when he examined the room in March 1996.

Inspector Gould said there had also been pieces of bone lodged in the wall.

The court heard it was "common ground" the murder weapon was a shotgun.

Under questioning from defence barrister Jacob Robson, Inspector Gould agreed he "would have been surprised if no blood landed on the shooter" when Dorothy was killed.

"I would expect there would be some blood on the shooter," Inspector Gould said.

"It appears she was shot from behind with exit out the front."

The trial resumes today.

