Cold case murder: Illicit lover talks about affair

Dorothy Britton was shot to death in March 1996 at Jubilee Pocket.

UPDATE 1pm: The illicit lover of a man whose wife was shot to death in her Whitsunday home has given evidence about their "passionate affair" during day three of the cold case murder trial.

Patricia Wayne said her romance with Ian Britton began in November 1995 when she separated from her husband Neil Wayne.

Mackay Supreme Court heard the families had been friends for about 20 years after meeting when Neil and Wayne worked together at a Blackwater mine.

Ian's wife Dorothy Britton was killed on or about March 6, 1996 while she was sitting on her bed inside their Jubilee Pocket home.

Their eldest son Christopher Mark Britton has been charged with murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Patricia told the court she spoke to Ian about her separation and said, "he told me the same thing".

Ian had been living at quarters in the Central Queensland town during his three-week shift and would spend his five days off at Airlie Beach with Dorothy in their Timberland Road house.

Dorothy Britton

The court heard she was aware Ian would return to Dorothy for his five days off every month.

She said they had sex every time they met up. Patricia said she saw Ian about five times before Dorothy's death.

The court heard she had spoken to Ian at 12.04am and just after 6am on March 7, 1997 and had been with him at his quarters the moment he received call from his son and found out Dorothy had been shot.

Patricia said she had finished work early and left Rockhampton about 3pm to drive to Blackwater on March 7.

When she arrived she noted Ian "did seem a bit concerned", the court heard, because he had been waiting for a call from Dorothy.

She told the court Ian was "really anxious, really stressed, totally in shock really" on learning his wife had been shot.

Defence barrister Jacob Robson asked if the affair had become more passionate by March 1996, to which Patricia said no it was "more passionate" after Dorothy's death.

The court heard the pair had even expressed love for each other. Mr Robson asked if this had been before Dorothy's death - Patricia denied this and said it had been several months later.

Patricia's then-husband Neil Wayne told the court he had suspicions his wife was having an affair but said he "wasn't sure".

"I knew there was someone on the scene," he said, adding he pieced it together because of the amount of time she had been spending in Blackwater that "wasn't necessary" for her job.

Neil said he asked his wife once when she returned home from Blackwater and that she had denied it.

He told the court she confessed to the affair after Dorothy was killed and said she was in a relationship with Ian.

Neil said "there was a bit of a rumour" Dorothy had been having an affair with a mutual friend "but I never knew anything about it".

He added that Blackwater had been well known for its rumours.

The court heard Patricia had told Ian of her suspicions that Dorothy was having an affair.

The trial continues.

EARLIER: A man accused of shooting his mother in the head 25 years ago allegedly said "kill the b*tch" on multiple occasions, a court heard.

Christopher Britton has pleaded not guilty to murdering Dorothy Britton in 1996.

She was found shot to death in her bed inside her Jubilee Pocket home on March 7. It is alleged Christopher killed her the night before.

Steven Britton, who is one of Christopher's brothers, said the relationship between his brother and mother "wasn't very amicable".

Steven claimed in Mackay Supreme Court Christopher would say "kill the b*tch" about his mother at certain times.

Defence barrister Jacob Robson, acting for Christopher, questioned Steven on this claim.

The court heard Steven had given four statements to police - two in March 1996, and one each in 2018 and 2021 - as well as giving evidence during a coronial inquest in 2000.

Mr Robson said Steven had "never once previously said" about Christopher making threats to kill his mother.

"I haven't said it in any of the statements, no," Steven said, adding that he never had the opportunity.

Mr Robson asked if it would be "right to understand" that if Christopher had made such a statement, Steven "certainly didn't think he was being serious".

"It was the sort of thing that someone might say in the heat of the moment without really meaning it, if he said such a thing," Mr Robson suggested to Steven.

"Well he said such a thing and he would say it pretty regular, whenever he got pissed off with mum," Steven told the court.

"But you never said that before today did you?" Mr Robson asked Steven.

"Because I never really had the opportunity," Steven said.

Mr Robson said "certainly the police" would have given him plenty of opportunity.

"To tell you the truth not really, they asked for what happened on the time that it happened," Steven said.

"It's like everything, you don't remember everything all at the same time when you get your world shaken upside down."

Steven told the court he had known, and he believed his brother Christopher knew, there was a shotgun kept at the Timberland Road property.

The jury has previously heard the weapon that killed Dorothy has never been found.

Dorothy's husband Ian Britton, who also gave evidence on Tuesday, said the shotgun was stored in an open shed on the property and that his three sons knew or probably knew where it was kept.

"It wasn't hidden. Steven would know. I knew. Chris knew. Adrian (his other son) probably knew," Ian told the court.

Steven's wife Maxine Britton found Dorothy dead on March 7. The court heard she called her pastor who picked Steven up from work and brought him to the home.

Steven told the court when he arrived the police were there. He said he went into the room and saw his mother.

"I didn't want my wife to be the only one to have seen that scene and not have someone who could affiliate … that they'd seen it as well," Steven said.

"I wanted to … be able to console her as a husband."

The trial continues today.