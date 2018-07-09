Cold morning a sharp change after warm weekend

IT WAS an icy morning across Ipswich with temperatures plummeting below zero.

The Amberley weather station, the closest to Ipswich, recorded a low on -0.3 degrees just before 7am.

It was a sharp change from the hot weekend with Saturday reaching 26.2 degrees, just three degrees below the hottest July day on record set in 1958 when it hit 29.2 degrees.

This week is expected to be fairly mild with lows of seven degrees and maximums of about 21 degrees for most days.

Friday is expected to be another chilly morning with Ipswich likely to drop back to 3 degrees overnight, followed by a four-degree morning to start the weekend on Saturday.

Forecasters are also predicting more rain on Wednesday which would add to the monthly total with just over 7mms recorded in the rain gauge.

Around the state this morning

Warwick: -1.6 degrees

Oakey: -1.9 degrees

Dalby: -2.1 degrees

Applethorpe: -2.6 degrees