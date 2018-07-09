Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cold morning a sharp change after warm weekend

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Jul 2018 11:15 AM

IT WAS an icy morning across Ipswich with temperatures plummeting below zero.

The Amberley weather station, the closest to Ipswich, recorded a low on -0.3 degrees just before 7am.

It was a sharp change from the hot weekend with Saturday reaching 26.2 degrees, just three degrees below the hottest July day on record set in 1958 when it hit 29.2 degrees.

This week is expected to be fairly mild with lows of seven degrees and maximums of about 21 degrees for most days.

Friday is expected to be another chilly morning with Ipswich likely to drop back to 3 degrees overnight, followed by a four-degree morning to start the weekend on Saturday.

Forecasters are also predicting more rain on Wednesday which would add to the monthly total with just over 7mms recorded in the rain gauge.

Around the state this morning

  • Warwick: -1.6 degrees
  • Oakey: -1.9 degrees
  • Dalby: -2.1 degrees
  • Applethorpe: -2.6 degrees

Related Items

ipswich weather winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council paid developer millions in CBD deal

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council paid developer millions in CBD deal

    News The QT has viewed documents showing the exact amount paid to former CBD developer epc.Pacific.

    • 9th Jul 2018 10:58 AM
    Thai rescue: How doctor chose which boys to save

    Thai rescue: How doctor chose which boys to save

    News AN AUSTRALIAN doctor’s triaging of 12 boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand...

    • 9th Jul 2018 10:12 AM
    'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

    premium_icon 'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

    Business LAND 400 sparks major business expansion, providing a boost in jobs

    • 9th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
    CLASS FAILURE: We name Ipswich schools banning bad kids

    premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: We name Ipswich schools banning bad kids

    News How many students have been removed from your schools for being bad?

    Local Partners