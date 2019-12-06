Colbar Boy sparks friendly family feud

DOGWATCH

IPSWICH Greyhound Racing Club president Colin Fry and his wife Barbara are getting a great kick out of the success of their respective dogs Colbar Boy and Barcol Boy trained by Greg Brennan.

The names are acronyms for the couple’s first name with each off to a fast start to their careers. The pair keep a tally of who’s in front.

On November 28, it was Colbar Boy who edged ahead finishing an impressive second to Tony Brett’s Fanatic in the Fifth Grade Final at Albion Park.

Fanatic was odds on from the red and went to the front putting up over five lengths down the back. It was only Colbar Boy who, from an unsuitable draw in the six, emerged from the pack to cut the margin down to three lengths on the line.

Brennan said he couldn’t split the pair on ability both handy away with a strong closing sectional and would leave it to the couple to debate.

Look out for the pair over the 520 metres at Ipswich in the lead-up to the Ipswich Auction Final in March, which has been set as the main target for the littermates.

Bowe’s shared success

JUSTIN Bowe has been in the headlines lately with Slick Raven recently competing in the Group One Bold Trease at Sandown Park.

While things didn’t go the stayer’s way that night, uncle Gerard Bowe unveiled a beauty in Hirstglen who won in a scorching 30.34 over the Mix Fourth/Fifth Grade last Saturday.

The dog showed plenty of ability earlier in the year making the final of the Casino Maiden Series but has only struck undeniable form his last two starts backing up a scintillating 29.84 over the 520 at Albion Park with Saturday night’s seven length domination.

Clearly aware of his ability the Bowe’s have kept the ownership in house with Gerard training and Justin owning.

Terrific trifecta

DARREN Russell’s young sprinter Best Fit went around a deserved $1.25 favourite in race five over the 431 metres on November 30.

However, it was the exotic punters that would have been rejoicing with a huge trifecta and first four as the favourite who’s run 24.79 over the trip tailed off sixth.

Steve Scott’s Coopes saluted at $16 as the reserve box 10 runner while the placings were filled by $81 to one shot Euroa Barey and $101 shot Koenigsess Agera.

Well done to anyone who cashed in on the $2444 trifecta.

Major Rose threatens own record

DARREN Russell’s disappointment with Best Fit beaten was minimized when Major Rose flew to an eight and a half length victory in race nine in 16.63, just five hundredths outside his own track record.

The dog had been struggling out of the 431 metre boxes at the track, but now has two wins on end after it won on its Albion Park 395 metre debut.

Major Rose paid $1.60 in his Ipswich short course win, a price possibly overs given his credentials at the track and trip, look for him to challenge his own track record again soon.

Cheap Wine ageing gracefully

KALLANGUR trainer Kev Macintosh saw two-year-old chaser Cheap Wine’s credentials strengthen on last Saturday’s card as the bitch careered away late to win the Fifth Grade Final, adding to his recent success over the 520 metres at the track.

The dog used box two to full effect Saturday positioning herself on the outside of leader Jeffrey’s Bay before again coming over the top late something fast becoming her trademark to win in 30.66.

Macintosh’s chaser is brim full of confidence with her past four starts reading a win at Albion Park over the 520, another win chasing down Tony Brett’s odds on Aston Poker Ipswich Cup night, a close placing and another subsequent win, now standing with an impressive 14 start 6-win ratio.

T uesday upset for Twig Buzz

TOMMY Tzouvelis’ Twig Buzz has turned the tables on kennel mate Kravitz.

After finishing five lengths in his rears last week, the $18 shot upset the field in Tuesday’s Fifth Grade Final saluting at $18 as his more fancied kennel mate came in last as a two to one pop.

The sprinter posted just his third win from 27 starts. Twig Buzz will look to build on the breakout performance in race 10 on Saturday night.

Saturday’s best bets

FOR those looking for a winner on Saturday’s card, three dogs stand out as excellent winning chances.

The first comes up with Deal ‘Em for Jeff Crawford (race three, box six). The dog has been ultra-consistent over track and trip with four seconds and a win in his past five starts.

If he can overcome box six he has by far the strongest run home and with some luck early will take a lot of beating.

Babs Kramer (race six, number seven) looks a strong winning hope against the stayers over the 630 metres.

Last start, Babs Kramer finished a closing second to Group One Winner Bago Bye Bye over the 710 metres at Albion Park. Babs Kramer will be coming home the best in a weaker race.

Runaway Tommy, for Justin Bowe, is the final best bet. Runaway Tommy was winner of his past three over the 431 in good time.

He comes up with the red in a winnable race six.