Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Coke user walks from court

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Sep 2020 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Townsville man has walked from court with a warning after he was caught snorting coke from a park table in the CBD.

Cameron Andrew Sevier, 23, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Roger Beal said officers attended a park in Flinders Street where four men appeared to be engaged in drug activity on August 27 this year.

letterspromo

Mr Beal said police saw Sevier lower his head to the table and sniff something that left a white powder on his nose. Officers found about 1g of cocaine in a small clip-seal bag when they searched him.

Sevier's lawyer Victoria Twinney said the behaviour was out of character for her client, who works as a draftsman in Townsville and hopes to have a career in engineering.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced Sevier to a six-month recognisance order with a condition to attend a drug diversion program.

"I suppose everyone is entitled to one mistake and this one is yours," Mr Mack said.

Originally published as Coke user walks from court

More Stories

cocaine crime drugs illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer student’s inspirational idea to help her classmates

        Premium Content Lockyer student’s inspirational idea to help her classmates

        Education A LOCKYER high school student has used her experience shadowing the town’s mayor to inspire a special project at her school.

        IN COURT: Full names of 100 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 100 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

        Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

        News Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young is concerned about the possibility of...

        Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Premium Content Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Council News The Queenslander could start operating as a medical practice if approval is...