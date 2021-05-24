Menu
The Royal Australian Mint has been charged.
Coin incident almost kills man

by Erin Lyons
24th May 2021 2:21 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM

The Royal Australian Mint has been hit with several charges after a three-tonne coin press almost fell on a worker in Canberra.

The shocking incident occurred in May 2019 when a worker was moving the coin press with a forklift.

It became unsturdy and fell, almost crushing and killing a worker below.

Industry regulator Comcare launched an investigation.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has since filed three charges, alleging the Mint failed to adhere to the Work Health and Safety Act.

These include two offences for failing to provide a safe working environment, which carry a maximum penalty of $1.5 million each.

The other charge relates to the Mint allegedly failing to provide the contractor with adequate safety instructions for transporting the coin press, which carries a maximum penalty of $500,000.

The matter will be heard in the ACT Magistrates Court on June 24.

The Royal Australian Mint has been contacted for comment.

