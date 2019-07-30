Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

UK BOUND: Coffs Harbour’s Jessica Johnston is representing Australia at the Speed Skydiving World Cup in the United Kingdom on August 12-15.

UK BOUND: Coffs Harbour’s Jessica Johnston is representing Australia at the Speed Skydiving World Cup in the United Kingdom on August 12-15.

COFFS Harbour's Jessica Johnston will fly the parachute for Australia at the Speed Skydiving World Cup in the United Kingdom in a fortnight's time.

The Coffs City Skydivers parachute packer is hellbent on reclaiming her world record for the fastest ever plunge taken by a woman.

Jess set the world record about nine months ago on a skydive on the South Coast clocking a personal best speed of 411kmh between an altitude of 13,500 and 5,000 feet.

The Australian and New Zealand record holder's world benchmark however was recently bettered by an Italian woman, who clocked a speed of 424km/h.

"Yeah I'm headed over to the UK to try and ge my record back," Jess said.

"There are six girls competing at this world meet, which is pretty exciting, three girls going over from Australia," Jess said.

Born in South Africa, Jess grew up in Western Australia and completed her first tandem skydive while working in hospitality.

"That's when my life changed," she said.

"I ended up going up again the very next day, then I moved to Queensland and have spent the last four years jumping. Now I've been in Coffs for around four months.

With the men's speed skydiving record around the 500kmh mark, Jess says she believes the women's world record can be bettered.

The World vertical Speed Skydiving World Cup will be held in the UK from August 12 to 15.