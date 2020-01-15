Menu
SEXY SUBURBS: The Hot Spot has published a list of the 'sexiest' suburbs for 2019.
News

Coffs listed as one of Australia’s ‘sexiest’ cities

Jasmine Minhas
14th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 5:52 AM
WELL, the results are in. Coffs Harbour has been listed as one of the 'sexiest' places in the state, according to statistics from an online adult toy retailer.

The Hot Spot has published a list of the top three suburbs in each state based on the number of adult toys purchased in 2019.

Coffs Harbour has come in at second place for New South Wales, just behind the likes of Coogee, and ahead of Bankstown.

For those living in Victoria, Essendon came in number one. Joondalup was a surprise winner for Western Australia, while Maryborough was the sexiest suburb in Queensland, Norwood in South Australia, Fannie Bay in the Northern Territory and Glenorchy in Tasmania.

"The combination of the advancement of adult toy technology and a more open and relaxed view on sex in modern times has seen the sales of adult toys increase over the last decade," Justin Easty, Manager at The Hot Spot said.

Here's the 'sexiest' suburbs for 2019, according to The Hot Spot.

New South Wales:

1. Coogee

2. Coffs Harbour

3. Bankstown

Queensland:

1. Maryborough

2. Alexandra Hills

3. Townsville

Victoria:

1. Essendon

2. Dromana

3. Pakenham

South Australia:

1. Norwood

2. Prospect

3. Roxyboy Downs

Western Australia:

1. Joondalup

2. Waikiki

3. Yanchep

Northern Territory:

1. Fannie Bay

2. Palmerston

3. Humpty Doo

Tasmania:

1. Glenorchy

2. Burnie

3. Launceston

