Fisherman lands half tonne marlin: record pending

Keagan Elder
by

A COFFS harbour fisherman has reportedly landed what could be Australia's biggest blue marlin.

Clay Hilbert reeled the mammoth game 494.3kg marlin when fishing on a charter boat off Western Australia's Exmouth.

Clay was fishing aboard Peak Sportfishing on New Year's Day and started 2018 with the catch of a lifetime.

Fishing in about 55m of water, he hooked the monster marlin on a skipjack tuna on 60kg stand-up gear.

The fish was described to take off like a "greyhound" and "left big holes" in the water as it attempted to free itself of the hook.

After about 40 minutes the fish was brought close to the boat but took off again leaving Clay to battle the fish for hours.

 

The mammoth marlin was officially weighed and could be an Australian record.
The mammoth marlin was officially weighed and could be an Australian record. Exmouth Game Fishing Club

Three hours later the marathon bout ended and the marlin was hauled on board to be officially weighed ashore.

The 'grander' marlin is pending an all tackle national record.

The current Game Fishing Association Australia all tackle blue marlin record is held by Melanie Kisbee.

Her record-breaking fish weighed 452.2kg and was caught off NSW's Batemans Bay on March 13, 1999.

Coffs Coast Advocate
